Family searches for adopted relative born in secret at Lancaster hostel for unmarried mothers in 1950s

A family are hoping to be reunited with a relative adopted from a Lancaster hostel for unmarried mothers in the Fifties.

The baby boy was born to a 16-year-old unmarried woman, who was sent to the hostel in Queen Street by her shocked parents, who lived in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The boy was born in December 1956 and was named Michael. However, the young mother, Dalphene, wanted his birth to be kept secret until she and his father, American serviceman John Vaughn, were both dead.

After giving birth, Dalphene trained as a nurse and the couple later married, moved to America and had three more children. She died seven years ago and they knew nothing about their older brother until their dad died last year when the secret was revealed.

Dalphene and John were married after their first child was adopted from a Lancaster hostel.

“They were shocked and concerned, and all felt sorry for their mother as they had no idea that she had such a start in life,” said Andy Anderton, Dalphene’s younger brother.

He too had not known about his adopted nephew until he and Dalphene were sorting out some papers after their parents died.

“I found an adoption certificate and Dalphene promised me not to tell anyone until she and John had both died,” said Andy.

“Every time I approached the subject, my sister said she couldn’t talk about it but thought about Michael every day. It must have been so traumatic for her.

Dalphene with her father on her wedding day.

“I’m almost sure she said that she’d been holding the baby in her arms when a vicar and another man walked in, took the baby from her and she never saw him again. How sad is that?

Dalphene went through life regretting that she couldn’t see all her children grow up together.”

The family believe Michael was the subject of a ‘forced adoption’ and that the Lancaster home was one of several countrywide, usually run by churches and religious organisations, at a time when children born to single women was frowned upon.

Dalphene was the apple of her parents’ eye, being their only daughter. She went to elocution and ballet lessons and attended grammar school.

The Queen Street building which housed the former hostel for unmarried mothers where Dalphene gave birth.

Andy, now 80, was five years younger than his sister and was never told of her pregnancy though he does remember that, unusually, there was a lot of arguing and crying in the house around that time.

“The shame that her pregnancy would have brought on the family must have been unbelievable in such a small community where my dad was the manager of a wagon works,” he said.

Andy does remember that a doctor and vicar were regular visitors and thinks they might have arranged to send Dalphene to Lancaster for the birth.

Andy recently visited the building in Queen Street, which is currently being converted into flats. During the work, a chapel and Bibles were discovered.

This area of the Queen Street building used to house a chapel.

The family are now searching for Michael, whose name was changed on adoption. They are using an adoption agency in Wrexham, where Andy lives, which has confirmed they’ve found Michael’s adopted name and identified his adopted parents.

“We are excited about the possibility of finding my nephew but realise that he might not know that he was adopted or might even be dead,” Andy said.

“This is a story that needs to be told as young girls like my sister must have gone through hell.”