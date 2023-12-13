Charity fundraiser launched to mark 18th birthday of Overton teen who died after cancer battle

The mum of an Overton schoolboy who passed away after fighting a brain tumour has launched a fundraiser to mark what would have been his 18th birthday.

Rachel Macfarlane's son Reece Holt died in January 2019 at the age of 13.

He had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Before he died, Reece set up Team Reece, a charity aimed at helping children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

Reece Holt passed away at the age of 13.

And now Rachel is marking Reece's 18th birthday with a special fundraiser which will help bring smiles to youngsters on the children's ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Rachel posted on the Team Reece Facebook page: "HAPPY 18th BIRTHDAY REECE...That’s what I should be saying, except I’m not, today our beautiful boy Reece should have turned 18 but he never got the chance to grow up.

"Our then and now pictures stopped at 13, but we have shared some below because they become so important when it’s all you have left.

"I often wonder what he would have looked like as a young man, who he would have become. What would he be studying, what would he have wanted for his 18th birthday present.

Reece as a young child.

"I’ve missed him for almost five years and while the loss isn’t as raw, it’s always there like an old injury that aches and sometimes, like today it’s as fresh and painful as the day he left us.

"So this week in memory of Reece we are going to take something he loved, Christmas, and bring it to all the children on children’s ward at the RLI.

"I know Reece would want me to spend my time bringing smiles to other children instead of sitting at home and crying, not that I haven’t already had a few moments this morning as that’s grief and the price of love but we can also spread some of that love in a positive way.

"We know times are tough for everyone but if you would have bought Reece drink for his 18th please consider donating that amount in his memory or sharing our page to raise awareness as childhood cancer is still on the increase, still stealing our children and their childhoods and we are supporting more families than ever."