Celebrating Lancaster and Morecambe's local heroes with our Sunshine Awards - in pictures

It was an evening to recognise some of the many remarkable people who have done so much for the area in the last 12 months.
A raffle held on the night raised £920 for Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice.
Here are our very worthy winners:
Business of the Year
1. Ashok Jalley
2. TP Financial Solutions
3. 3-1-5
Carer of the Year
1. Abbi Simpson
2. Sharon Simm
3. Lauren Squires
Community Champion
1. Cafe Irresistible
2. Friends of Crag Bank
3. Matilda's Mission
Community Sport
1. Michael Roy
2. Satori-Do Shotokan Karate
3. TMT Tyrell Muay Thai
Fundraiser of the Year
1. Mark Dugan
2. All the World's a Stage
3. March of the Mods
Good Neighbour
1. Mrs Diane Denby
2. Mr Tony Pearcy
3. Kev Smith
Green Champion
1. Green Rose CIC
2. Relic Plastic
3. Arrow - Energy By Design
Inspirational Person of the Year
1. Rachel O'Neil
2. John Gibirdi
3. Stuart Nevin
Unsung Hero
1. Briony Scott
2. Chris Dickson
3. Richard Brigg
Volunteer of the Year
1. Rose Simpson
2. Carolyn Parker
3. Karen O'Connor
Young Achiever
1. Kyden Waite
Runners-up: Jack Woodhouse and Stuart Muir
Our Ambassador Award winner was Daragh Carville, writer of ITV crime drama series The Bay.