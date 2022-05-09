The Visitor Sunshine Award winners at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe.

Celebrating Lancaster and Morecambe's local heroes with our Sunshine Awards - in pictures

The Midland Hotel played host to a glittering event celebrating the very best of Morecambe people, as once again The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian held our Sunshine Awards.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:39 am

It was an evening to recognise some of the many remarkable people who have done so much for the area in the last 12 months.

A raffle held on the night raised £920 for Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice.

Here are our very worthy winners:

Business of the Year

1. Ashok Jalley

2. TP Financial Solutions

3. 3-1-5

Carer of the Year

1. Abbi Simpson

2. Sharon Simm

3. Lauren Squires

Community Champion

1. Cafe Irresistible

2. Friends of Crag Bank

3. Matilda's Mission

Community Sport

1. Michael Roy

2. Satori-Do Shotokan Karate

3. TMT Tyrell Muay Thai

Fundraiser of the Year

1. Mark Dugan

2. All the World's a Stage

3. March of the Mods

Good Neighbour

1. Mrs Diane Denby

2. Mr Tony Pearcy

3. Kev Smith

Green Champion

1. Green Rose CIC

2. Relic Plastic

3. Arrow - Energy By Design

Inspirational Person of the Year

1. Rachel O'Neil

2. John Gibirdi

3. Stuart Nevin

Unsung Hero

1. Briony Scott

2. Chris Dickson

3. Richard Brigg

Volunteer of the Year

1. Rose Simpson

2. Carolyn Parker

3. Karen O'Connor

Young Achiever

1. Kyden Waite

Runners-up: Jack Woodhouse and Stuart Muir

Our Ambassador Award winner was Daragh Carville, writer of ITV crime drama series The Bay.

1. Sport Initiative

Sport Initiative winner Michael Roy receives his award from Deena Gillan, general manager at 3-1-5 X-Force.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. Young Achiever of the Year

Young Achiever of the Year Kyden Waite receives his award from Lydia Read-Potter, managing director of Booksmart Accounting.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. Carer of the Year

Carer of the Year Abbi Simpson (left) receives her award from Joanna Jeffreys, finance manager, St John's Hospice.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. Community Champion

Community Champion award winners Café Irresistible at Father’s House receive their award from Keeley Wilkinson, Lancaster City Council's young people engagement officer.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

