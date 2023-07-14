'Bright colours only' at celebration of popular Morecambe teaching assistant’s life

Tributes poured in to the "kind and caring" man, who worked at Overton St Helen's CE Primary School, after he passed away suddenly on Saturday June 17.

A fundraising page set up to help his family with funeral costs has raised almost £4,500.

Staff at The Ship Hotel in Overton, who launched the fundraiser, said: "A huge thank you to everyone that donated within the pub and on the gofundme page for Ross and [his mum] Liz.

Ross's mum Liz has asked for "bright colours and football shirts only" at the celebration of his life.

"We have raised a total of nearly £4,500 for this amazing man!

"A special thank you to bowls and WI for their contributions.

"Tuesday will be Ross’s celebration, everyone who knew him is invited to make the day a truly special memorable occasion.

"Everyone must wear either football tops or bright colours. Liz asks for no black or white."

The celebration will take place on Tuesday July 18 at 12.30pm at Beetham Crematorium.

This will be followed by further celebrations at The Ship from 1.30pm.

Staff have asked that if anyone has any memorable pictures of Ross, they are welcome to send them over until Sunday for use in a PowerPoint which will be shown on the TVs during the day.

Chelsie Condon from The Ship, who set up the Go Fund Me page, said of Ross: "You have helped so many people and children. You forever went above and beyond for every single person you met.