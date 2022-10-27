Bonfire Night: Your guide to the fireworks displays around Lancaster & Morecambe
Are you looking for a fireworks display to enjoy with your family and friends?
Here is our handy guide to the bonfire and fireworks displays around the district, when they are and how you can attend.
Let us know if we've missed any and we'll add them in.
Lancaster
Most Popular
Weather permitting, the spectacular fireworks event will be the finale to the Light up Lancaster festival, and will be held on Bonfire Night itself, Saturday November 5.
The fireworks will be launched from near Lancaster Castle at 8pm.
Wristbands are required for the official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow, but the display can also be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city and further afield.
Bolton-le-Sands
The Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Firework Display will take place on November 5 at the Playing Fields, Bolton-le-Sands.
Gates open at 6pm and the bonfire is lit at 6.45pm, with fireworks starting at around 7pm. There will be a DJ and burger van at the display.
This is a ticket only event. Tickets priced at £7 can be purchased from selected local stores. For full details and location of the stores selling tickets please go to FaceBook - Bolton Le Sands Bonfire and Fireworks Display.
Heysham
The annual free bonfire and fireworks event in Heysham will be held in the village car park on Sunday October 30, and will be accompanied by fairground rides, music and food stalls. Bonfire from 7pm and fireworks from 8pm.
Morecambe
The Morecambe extravaganza takes place on Tuesday November 1 on the central Promenade, with fireworks from the Stone Jetty at 8pm.
It will feature fairground rides, music and food stalls as well as a licensed bar and live music from singers Mark McKenna and Jason Stardust.
Vale of Lune Rugby Club
Vale of Lune in Powder House Lane will be hosting a fireworks display on Thursday November 3, with entry from 6pm. The event will include live music, food stalls and fairground rides as well as a bar. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children and are available in advance from the club bar. No tickets will be sold on the night.