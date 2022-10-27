Bonfire Night: Your guide to the fireworks displays around Lancaster & Morecambe

Here is our handy guide to the bonfire and fireworks displays around the district, when they are and how you can attend.

Let us know if we've missed any and we'll add them in.

Lancaster

Lancaster's spectacular fireworks display takes place on November 5. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Weather permitting, the spectacular fireworks event will be the finale to the Light up Lancaster festival, and will be held on Bonfire Night itself, Saturday November 5.

The fireworks will be launched from near Lancaster Castle at 8pm.

Wristbands are required for the official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow, but the display can also be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city and further afield.

Bolton-le-Sands

The Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Firework Display will take place on November 5 at the Playing Fields, Bolton-le-Sands.

Gates open at 6pm and the bonfire is lit at 6.45pm, with fireworks starting at around 7pm. There will be a DJ and burger van at the display.

This is a ticket only event. Tickets priced at £7 can be purchased from selected local stores. For full details and location of the stores selling tickets please go to FaceBook - Bolton Le Sands Bonfire and Fireworks Display.

Heysham

The annual free bonfire and fireworks event in Heysham will be held in the village car park on Sunday October 30, and will be accompanied by fairground rides, music and food stalls. Bonfire from 7pm and fireworks from 8pm.

Morecambe

The Morecambe extravaganza takes place on Tuesday November 1 on the central Promenade, with fireworks from the Stone Jetty at 8pm.

It will feature fairground rides, music and food stalls as well as a licensed bar and live music from singers Mark McKenna and Jason Stardust.

Vale of Lune Rugby Club