Baby loss memorial service lights up Lancaster landmark

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
A candlelit memorial service was held in Lancaster’s Williamson Park on Wednesday evening as part of a mission to support bereaved families.

Around 100 people attended the special Wave of Light event, which is held each year by Matilda's Mission, which was set up in memory of Matilda Evelyn Walker, who was stillborn at 36 weeks and four days.

Each year, as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, people meet on the steps of the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster to light a candle in honour of all children who are loved and no longer living.

The steps were illuminated pink and blue in the colours of Baby Loss Awareness.

As part of the service, a poem was read, along with the names of babies who have died, before a minute’s silence and lighting of candles.

Matilda’s Mission is a not-for-profit group run by volunteers with lived experience who offer peer support to families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

They hold a range of group events and activities available to parents, siblings, grandparents and the wider extended family. All groups and activities are free of charge and accessible to all.

Monthly meet ups are held in the Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth areas with additional activities being booked throughout the year to suit parents and extended family members.

Matilda’s Mission also provides sibling boxes to those siblings affected by the childloss of their brother or sister.

In addition to the vigil, Matilda's Mission volunteer Natasha Chalmers is raising money for the group through a Halloween display at her home every night during October.

The display is at Bowland Road, Heysham, from 7pm.

For more information about Matilda’s Mission, you can go to Instagram @Matildasmission5, Facebook at Matilda’s Mission, or to their website at www.matildasmission.com

Families at the service.

1. Wave of Light

Families at the service. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Families lit candles at the ceremony.

2. Wave of Light

Families lit candles at the ceremony. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

The Ashton Memorial lit up for the Wave of Light.

3. Wave of Light

The Ashton Memorial lit up for the Wave of Light. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Families at the Wave of Light service.

4. Wave of Light

Families at the Wave of Light service. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

