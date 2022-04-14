All the fun of the fair in Heysham village
Lancashire Funfairs present Heysham village Easter Dinosaurs and fun fair from 12pm today until Easter Monday.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:49 am
Entry is free and you pay on each ride.
The dinosaurs will be coming to the fair on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
The fair will be open daily from noon until late.
There is a great selection of rides and you can even get your fortune read with Gypsy Rosa Lee.
Come and win a prize on hook a duck or ring the bell and many more games and side stalls.