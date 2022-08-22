11 to 18-year-olds deliver Lancaster’s first Green Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, everything they have made and learnt will be showcased this weekend at Lancaster’s Scotch Quarry.

The diverse mix of eco-friendly activities were devised by the charity’s Youth Board, based on experiences they felt their peer group would like to engage in.

Production executive Kyle McKenzie said: “We want to offer an antidote to endless scrolling and gaming and inspire young people to get into the great outdoors over the summer.

Some of the young people who have been involeved with E2M's bicycle repair workshop.

“It’s fantastic to see them foraging, wild cooking, making candles around campfires and repairing and building bikes.

“The young people even got to fly drones over Morecambe beach to get a bird’s eye view of art they’d drawn with rakes in the sand.”

The workshops – funded by the Areti Trust, Arts Council England, Barton Grange and The Flower Bowl - generated more than 2,000 hours of creativity all for free.

Marketing admin lead Sharon Burns said: “The young people have worked hard and played hard over their summer holidays, and we can’t wait for them to show their local community what they have produced and learnt.

A map of the festival events.

“It’s been wonderful to watch them connect with each other and become fully absorbed in the activities.”

The Green Festival takes place on Saturday August 27, 11am to 4pm, at Scotch Quarry Park, off Wyresdale Road.

As well as the young people’s showcase, there will also be free music and theatre performances, food and drink, and workshops for people of all ages to take part in.