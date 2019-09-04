Extra week in Morecambe for Taylor’s Fun Fair

Taylor’s Fun Fairs will be on Morecambe promenade for an extra week after being unable to move to Ryelands Park due to wet weather.

The firm had been hoping to visit the Lancaster park this weekend, but will now reopen on the former Bubbles site in Morecambe on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 6 to 8.

This follow’s Taylor’s appearance there last weekend in support of the Vintage by the Sea festival.

At least three extra large rides will be added to the line-up for this weekend, with organisers claiming it will be the largest fun fair of the year in either Morecambe or Lancaster.

One of the rumoured rides will be over 130 feet (40 metres) in height.

There will also be lots of family-friendly attractions including the Waltzer, Dodgems, Fun House, kids rides and more.

As a special promotion for this weekend only, unlimited rides can be enjoyed for £7.99 during one of any wristband sessions.

These are 4.30pm-8.30pm on Friday and either 1pm-4pm or 4.30pm-8.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Last month, we reported how Taylor’s had had their annual summer visit to Morecambe cut short after 15 years on the promenade.