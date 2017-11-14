Dad and son top bill at Lancaster show

A father and son will perform together for the first time for a very good cause.
Comedian Lester Simpson and his musician son Ben Simpson will appear on a night of comedy and music at the Neuro Drop-In Centre in Lancaster this Saturday (November 18) from 7.30pm.
Stand-up star Lester is better known under his stage name Lester Crabtree while Ben is a singer and guitarist.
Tickets cost £7 and are available from the Drop In Centre at Stone Row Head, Lancaster Farms, or by calling 01524 840762.
