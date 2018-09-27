Culinary Academy’s new line-up

Two local teenagers have stepped onto the first rung of their career ladder in the hospitality sector.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has recruited nine young people – including Jordan Michie from Heysham and Simon Craven from Silverdale – to train as commis chefs as part of its Culinary Academy.

Set up in 2017, the two-year apprenticeship is delivered in partnership with multi-award winning chef Steven Doherty and Kendal College.

The course trains the youngsters to become commis chefs whilst under the employment of the hotel group.

The students, all aged 16-17, will be deployed to train and work at three of the group’s venues across North Lancashire and the Lake District.

Steven Doherty said: “This is the second annual intake of students for the English Lakes Culinary Academy after a hugely enjoyable and productive inaugural year in 2017.

“It’s a great way to give young trainees the grounding they need within the industry.”

The Culinary Academy is fully accredited to deliver the commis chef apprenticeship standard approved by the Government. The initiative involves working under the watchful eye of the hotel group’s own head chefs at award-winning venues, with one day per week dedicated to offsite training with Mr Doherty.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues chairman and managing director Simon Berry said: “There aren’t many hotel or restaurant businesses in the North West which have recruited nine new chef apprentices at any one time.”