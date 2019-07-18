Cross bay walk to raise funds for The Dukes in Lancaster

The Dukes is swapping the stage for the sands in its latest fundraising venture.

The Lancaster theatre’s Cross Bay Challenge takes place on July 28 and members of the public are invited to take part in this walk across the spectacular Morecambe Bay.

This family event will set off from Arnside at 2pm and end at Kents Bank, led by the new Queen’s Guide, Michael Wilson.

Walkers are asked to raise at least £30 in sponsorship with all proceeds being donated to The Dukes which is a registered performing arts and cultural charity.

The entry fee is adults £10; under 18s £5; dogs £2.

The walk is not suitable for children under seven.

To book and receive a registration pack, contact The Dukes box office on telephone 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.