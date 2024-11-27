Your chance to buy gifts and meet Santa at Heysham Christmas Market

Get in the Christmas spirit at Heysham Village Christmas Market in early December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s being held on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8 from noon until 5pm right in the heart of the village.

For just £1 – cash preferably – you can enter into the heated marquee on the Royal Hotel car park, where you will find talented local artisan stallholders.

Find a unique gift, there will be something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heysham Village Christmas Market takes place on December 7 and 8.

On the Saturday afternoon Wreay Syke Alpacas will be joining for a meet, greet and treat experience, and look out for Santa for some great family photo opportunities.

To entertain you, there will be Morecambe Ukulele Club playing some festive songs.

On the Sunday afternoon the magnificent Thwaites shire horses accompanied by Santa on his sleigh will be visiting The Royal.

This year also sees St John’s Hospice choir who will be singing carols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot food and drinks will be available inside and outside at The Royal.

This year there will also be a special visit from Santa, and look out for Joy the Christmas bear welcoming you to Santa’s grotto.

You are welcome to take your own special photo with Santa and his helpers. Each child pre-booked will receive a special gift as a cherished memory of their visit.

To find him follow Santa’s footprints from the Heysham Christmas Market marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pre-book on Eventbrite online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-now-for-heysham-village-market-santa-grotto-tickets-1072559657809?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or find details on the Heysham Neighbourhood Community Facebook page, or you can email [email protected] to book.

Times are available in five minutes slots 2.30-4.30pm on both days, £9 per child.