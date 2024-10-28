Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy a one-to-one chat with Father Christmas?

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at Lancaster on Ice this year for the first time ever – and you and your kids can meet him!

Brand new for 2024, this is an exclusive chance for your little ones to meet the big man himself and let him know what they’d like for Christmas.

Breakfast with Santa will be taking place on Saturday December 14 at the Lancaster on ice tipi in Dalton Square.

You can enjoy breakfast with Santa at this year's Lancaster on Ice.

Join the team for a fun, festive morning with a delicious breakfast bap and drink, festive crafts and a one-to-one meet and greet with Santa.

And why not add on skating tickets and take to the ice to show off your skills?

It's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends.

Tickets are limited so book quick so you don't miss out on this festive event!

Lancaster on Ice returns to the city next month.

Tickets are £17.95 per child and £9.95 per accompanying adult. Each child must have at least one adult with them. Skating is an additional £9.95 per skater. Children under 12 must have an adult on the ice with them.

Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-plus-optional-ice-skating-tickets-1048760399587?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Breakfast options are a bacon, sausage or veggie sausage bap with a hot chocolate or juice. Tea and coffee also available.

Lancaster on Ice announced earlier this month that it is making a return to the city this winter.

The festive event – which a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

Working with local primary schools and children’s organisations, Lancaster on Ice also aims to provide an idyllic, frozen Christmas haven and to give as many children as possible the chance to experience the wonders of the rink through a young people’s programme.

This year the popular event will make its return on November 23, lasting until January 5 2025.

Skating tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event and tickets for the big wheel, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk