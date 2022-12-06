News you can trust since 1837
Work begins on Lancaster on Ice's big wheel

Work has started on bringing the big wheel to Lancaster this Christmas.

By Gayle Rouncivell
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:56pm

A crane is on site in Dalton Square and Lancaster on Ice will soon be able to offer rides on the big wheel alongside the ice rink, which opened at the end of November.

Other entertainment including a carousel and Santa's Grotto, both new for this year, will also be coming to the Lancaster on Ice attraction.

The big wheel is set to open on Saturday December 10.

A crane is in Dalton Square ready to install the big wheel.
Work ongoing in Dalton Square.