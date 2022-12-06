Work begins on Lancaster on Ice's big wheel
Work has started on bringing the big wheel to Lancaster this Christmas.
By Gayle Rouncivell
6th Dec 2022, 1:56pm
A crane is on site in Dalton Square and Lancaster on Ice will soon be able to offer rides on the big wheel alongside the ice rink, which opened at the end of November.
Other entertainment including a carousel and Santa's Grotto, both new for this year, will also be coming to the Lancaster on Ice attraction.
The big wheel is set to open on Saturday December 10.
