Where can I see Father Christmas in Lancashire? Here are 10 places you can visit Santa in 2022
Christmas is almost upon us and the man with the white bushy beard in the red and white suit is busy finalising his diary of places to visit in Lancashire.
Father Christmas has got plenty of plans for the county this Christmas – here are 10 places you and your family can visit him for a magical festive experience ...
Santa by The Lake - at Brockholes Nature Reserve
Date and times: Sunday, December 3 from 10am-4:30pm.
Where: Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Samlesbury.
What they say: Santa is back at Brockholes! Come and meet him in his workshop set against the backdrop of our beautiful Meadow Lake. Each child will have five minutes to talk with Santa and choose their very own toy from his workshop, there will also be ample opportunities to take photographs. To end this magical experience, they will each receive a hot chocolate voucher to redeem from the cafe.
Full details on tickets and prices at brockholes.org
Christmas Grotto Wonderland - Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Dates: The grotto will open on selected dates from November 26 to December 24 and the week in the run-up to Christmas Eve.
Where: The Pleasure Beach Christmas Grotto is located next to the Pleasure Beach Ice Arena.
What they say: Visit Santa Claus in his Grotto and enjoy the festive fun experiences, guided by our magical elves through our winter wonderland. Make your way through our Christmas Grotto where you will meet Miss Christmas Eve who will give children a ‘Do It Yourself’ bauble-making kit, and a brief description of how to put it together.
Then as you pass Santa’s reindeer don’t forget to collect your ‘Magic Reindeer Food’ & a ‘Magic Key’ so Santa can leave you presents even if you don’t have a chimney! Then after you have travelled through the Grotto you can stroll along Heidi Strasse and enjoy our Christmas-themed games.
Enjoy a range of hot or cold drinks, snacks and amazing Bubble Waffles! Parents can also enjoy a warming glass of spiced mulled wine to chase away the winter chills, or perhaps a chilled glass of wine or beer. Available from the cafe bar in the Grotto and in the Pleasure Beach Arena Foyer.
Full details on tickets and prices at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com
Santa at No.10 Preston
Date: Saturday, December 10.
Where: No.10 Hotel, Theatre Street, Preston.
What they say: There's nothing more exciting for your children than meeting Santa at Christmas, and this year is no different!
We have teamed up with Santa Clause himself, to bring your little ones a truly magical Christmas experience right here at No.10 Preston.
Full details on tickets and prices at santa.no10preston.co.uk
Christmas Experience at WanderWoods
Dates and times: Selected dates from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 24, from 8am-8pm.
Where: WanderWoods, Roman Way, Ribbleton, Preston.
What they say: An all inclusive day out; a guided theatrical tour with Elves, meeting Santa, toy making in the Elven workshop, a fairy, a snowy forest, ending with eating Pizza and Ice Cream in The Great Hall! A truly magical experience. Approximately 2.5 hours in total, pizza or pancackes included depending on selected time. Hot drinks and cordial included in the Great Hall.
Full details on tickets and prices at wanderwoods.co.uk
Santa On The Farm
Dates: Selected dates from Sunday, December 4, to Tuesday, December 20.
Where: Lowlands Farm, Peel Road, Blackpool.
What they say: Come and meet Santa at Lowlands Farm this Festive season. Make reindeer feed, meet our elves, write your letter then take your own Alpaca to receive a gift and a story from Santa!
Full details on tickets and prices at lowlandsfarmalpacas.uk
Santa Special Steam Experience
Dates: Weekends from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 18.
Where: Ribble Steam Railway & Museum, Chain Caul Road, Riversway, Preston.
What they say: Create warm and magical memories with one of our Santa Special Steam experiences. The perfect opportunity for a family get together, sprinkled with a generous helping of festive fun, excitement and laughter.
Snuggle up with loved ones in your warm, steam-heated carriage. Watch eyes light up as Father Christmas visits you in your seat to hand each child their very own Christmas gift. Light seasonal refreshments on the train are included and Mrs Ribble’s Tea Room will be open for extra drinks and goodies.
Full details on tickets and prices at ribblesteam.org.uk
Santa's Magical Grotto
Dates and times: Every weekend in December between 11am and 4pm and then daily from Monday 19th December.
Where: Affinity Outlet Shopping Centre, Anchorage Road, Fleetwood.
What they say: We've got Christmas all wrapped up at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood. Visit Santa in his magical grotto for free every weekend in December. Plus, meet The Grinch on Saturday 3rd and Saturday 17th December as he spreads his Christmas cheer throughout the centre and on Saturday 10th December you can meet Santa’s reindeer as they arrive to check in with Santa.
Full details at affinitylancashire.com
Father Christmas Experience
Dates: Sunday, December 4. Breakfast with Father Christmas from 9.30am-11am. Afternoon tea from noon to 1.30pm.
Where: Barton Manor Hotel & Spa, Garstang Road, Barton, Preston.
What they say: Join Father Christmas for festive food and drink, photo opportunities, naughty and nice list fun and the magical arrival of Santa. Every child will receive a memorable gift.
For full details on prices and to book contact the hotel on 01772 862551.
Father Christmas Fun Day
Date and time: Wednesday, December 21, from noon to 4.30pm.
Where: Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Green Lane, Chipping, Preston.
What they say: Not only is Father Christmas joining us but our children’s entertainer will be with us to entertain them during the afternoon as well! A fabulous way for the children to let off some steam and meet Santa after you have all had a delicious family lunch. All children will receive a gift.
Full details on tickets and prices at gibbon-bridge.co.uk
Breakfast with Santa
Dates and times: Saturday, December 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 9.30am to 11.30am.
Where: The Ribble Pilot, Mariners Way, Preston.
What they say: Tables will be set up with Christmas activities such as DIY Marshmallow Snowmen and Reindeer Food. Children will receive an English breakfast with a glass of cordial and a present from Santa. Adults can treat themselves to a bacon or sausage sandwich and a hot drink for £5 or a Full English Breakfast with a refillable hot drink for £10.
To book a table call 01772 760673.
If Father Christmas is visiting your establishment and you would like it included in this article, email [email protected]