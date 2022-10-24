There's nothing quite like a real Christmas Tree; the delightful smell of the pine needles, the simplistic beauty - and the festive tradition of choosing one.

Here are 11 stockists in Lancashire where you can get a real Christmas Tree in 2022 …

Preston

Beacon Fell Pick Your Own Christmas Tree, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Christmas Trees Preston, Cotton Court Business Centre, Church Street, Preston. Visit their website for more details.

Kirkham

Christmas Trees for Life, Blackpool Road, Kirkham. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Chorley

Joseph Noblett Christmas Tree Shop, The Bungalow, Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Chorley. Visit their website for more details.

Burnley

Christmas Trees 4 You, Lower White Lee Farm, Barrowford Road, Higham, Burnley. Visit their website for details.

Whalley

British Christmas Tree Company, Meadcroft, Clitheroe Road, Whalley. Visit their website for details.

Rossendale

Cowpe Christmas Trees, Cowpe Road, Cowpe, Rossendale. Visit their Facebook Page for details.

Lancaster

Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. Visit their website for more details.

Lytham

Lawns Farm, Ballam Rd, Lytham-St-Annes. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Cleveleys

Fylde Coast Christmas Trees, Kings Rd, Blackpool, Cleveleys. Ring them on 07773 214942.

Clitheroe

Real Christmas Tree Store, Hollins Farm, Clerk Hill Road, Clitheroe. Ring them on 0161 663 1813.

