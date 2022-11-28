Thousands gather as Lancaster kicks off festive season with Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands gathered in Market Square on Sunday for Lancaster’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The ceremony formally launched the festive season in the city centre.

Coinciding with Lancashire Day, the show featured a packed line up of local bands and dance performances as well as headline act The Lancashire Hotpots.

Lancashire Day traditions were also marked with a performance from Red Rose Morris on Horseshoe Corner and the reading of the Lancashire Day Proclamation by the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard.

Footfall counters, which have been monitoring footfall in the city centre since 2015, showed this year to be the busiest Christmas lights switch-on ever in Lancaster city centre.

At the time the lights were switched on, footfall was an amazing 69.8% higher than last year and 14% higher than the previous best year in 2015.

The crowds filled Market Square and overflowed down Market Street almost down to Horseshoe Corner.

Lancaster BID manager Tony Johnson said: “We were delighted to use this opportunity to showcase some amazing local talent. After the last few years, it was fantastic to see so many people back out in Lancaster city centre.

“With the festive season now officially under way, we want to encourage everyone to continue supporting our local businesses.

"Don’t forget to Love Local, Love Lancaster this Christmas.”

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood for these photos – can you spot yourself in the crowds?

1. Almost time... Crowds pack into Market Square ahead of the switch-on. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

2. All smiles Enjoying the festive celebrations. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

3. Ready to rock Samba Espirito get ready to perform in Market Square. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

4. Get ready... Crowds gather for the Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Joshua Brandwood