Around 100 sporty Santas painted the streets of Lancaster a seasonal splash of red thanks to the annual CancerCare fun run.

Sunday saw the return of the Santa Dash with families from across the area enjoying a jovial jog around the city centre to help raise money for the charity which provides professional therapy for people affected by cancer and bereavement across the Morecambe Bay area.

The event formed part of the city’s Christmas light switch-on festivities and began with a special warm-up at the Lancaster BID stage in Market Square which saw local fitness instructor Louise Goddard ensure the Santas were suitably stretched before the start.

Shortly after, the streets were filled with swathes of Santas running two laps, a mile in length, around the city centre before finishing back in Market Square through flurry of flakes from a special snow machine.

Two lucky participants, Stuart Rankin and his son Tommy, also got invited onto the stage later in the day for the honour of flicking the switch on the Christmas light display.

CancerCare’s director of fundraising and marketing Emma Athersmith said: “It was an absolutely wonderful day. It has been a tough year for everyone and there was a real feel-good factor and lots of fun.

“This one of our favourite events of the year and every penny raised will go to help local people struggling with a cancer diagnosis or grief this Christmas. We would like to thank everyone who donated money and the dozens of volunteers who gave up their time to make it such a success.”

Thanks go to supporters in the local business community including FGH Security for providing the route marshals, R Leisure Hire and Lancaster BID.

The next Santa Dash take place on Morecambe Promenade this Sunday (December 4 at 11am) – go online to find out more at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/santa-dash-2022

1. Fun for all ages Families enjoy the Santa Dash.

2. On the run Santas head through the city centre.

3. Festive outfits Friends enjoy the occasion.

4. Hitching a ride A young reindeer gets a ride on the Santa Dash.