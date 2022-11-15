Parts of Dalton Square have been closed to traffic for work to take place.

The winter wonderland attraction will be back in Dalton Square between November 25 and January 8, getting under way with a spectacular ‘opening extravaganza’.

And as we reported last week, organisers The Borough have announced that an application to add a carousel to the attractions has been approved by the city council.

Preparation is under way for this year's Lancaster on Ice.

Lancaster on Ice has been in operation since November 2018, when Dalton Square hosted an ice rink for the first time.

A 35m high big wheel was later added to the attractions.

The big wheel opens on December 10.

For ticket information, go online here.

