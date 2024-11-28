Pictures as annual charity Santa Dash sees Lancaster city centre painted red

Families and friends kicked off the 2024 festive season in style, raising more than £6,000 in the process.

Participants were not to be deterred by the threat of Storm Bert, with more than 100 dashers taking to the streets to complete a one-mile fun run in their most festive fancy dress, ahead of Lancaster BID’s Christmas lights switch-on.

CancerCare, who provide complementary therapies and counselling for people in north Lancashire and south Cumbria affected by cancer and bereavement, have been holding their Santa Dash for some 15 years.

Participants were encouraged to raise sponsorship ahead of their dash, with the family who raised the most being invited on stage to switch on the Christmas lights alongside Santa.

Long-term CancerCare supporter Kerry and her daughters Harper and Isabela and their grandmother Vicky were this year’s winners after raising £726 between them.

“This was the best day of my life,” said Harper when she stepped off stage.

Several of the dashers have been attending the annual Santa Dash every year since its inception.

Graham Pye held his own fundraiser this year. Graham and his family were supported by CancerCare after Graham’s wife was diagnosed with mouth cancer in November 2022.