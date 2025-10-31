New grotto launching in Lancaster this festive season

A brand new Santa’s Grotto experience is being launched in Lancaster this December.

The Cosy Christmas Grotto will be hosted by charity CancerCare at Slynedales on December 13 and 14.

Children can enjoy story time with Santa’s elves, Christmas letter writing and biscuit decorating.

They will then meet Father Christmas before choosing a special present from his workshop.

Cakes and hot chocolate will be available to buy from the Cosy Christmas Café.

The grotto costs £15 per child.

“Christmas is our favourite time of year at CancerCare and we can’t wait to bring the Cosy Christmas Grotto to local children,” said CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels.

“After the success of our Christmas Grotto at last year’s Santa Dash, we wanted to develop a bigger and better festive extravaganza, but at a reduced cost compared to other commercial grottos.

“The location of Slynedales perfectly lends itself to a magical Christmas experience for the whole family."

Booking is essential. Email [email protected] with any questions.