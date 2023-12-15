Morecambe sculptor to make exciting debut at spectacular light festival
A high-profile Lancashire-based retailer has asked Paul Angus – who lives in Bare and works under the name Pangus – to present his custom-lacquered steel star decorations in February with a view to them being on sale for Christmas 2024.
February will also see Pangus sculpture debut at Baylight 24, the highly acclaimed light art festival on Morecambe’s promenade.
Paul said: “I made a star for my wife Leah some years ago. They are handmade in my Lancaster studio and because they’re made from steel they will last decades.”
Friends soon asked for Pangus stars of their own and now they are on sale to the general public as high quality sustainable items that can be passed down through generations.
If the outlet commissions Pangus stars they will go on sale there in autumn 2024 as part of its substantial Christmas offering.
The stars currently sell through Expressions in Lancaster, Domus in Bare, and via the Pangus website. Pangus plans to donate a percentage of proceeds to a good cause.
“A star is a symbol of hope, guidance and renewal. Every Christmas we take down a picture and put the star up in its place. It’s an annual tradition for us. During the rest of the year my wife has the star next to her on her workstation,” said Paul.
“Although Pangus stars were originally conceived as Christmas decorations they can also be given as a gift to commemorate other special occasions such as a wedding or the birth of a child,” he added.
The Baylight festival, an innovative light art festival held along the Morecambe seafront, launched in February 2023 with great success. It comprises illuminated and kinetic art and for its second year Baylight will run over three nights, February 15-17.
“A Pangus illuminated chainball sculpture will feature at the very start of the trail, near Morecambe Winter Gardens, on the rocks,” said Paul.
“It’s an honour to be commissioned by Baylight 24 to have Pangus sculpture on display alongside works by artists from across the globe.”
Pangus abstract sculpture and furniture are available at locations across the UK including at Domus Interiors, The Elles Gallery, Lancaster, and Thornthwaite Galleries, Keswick.