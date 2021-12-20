Morecambe schoolchildren enjoy visit by robotic lion as part of Christmas build-up
Youngsters at a Morecambe primary school came face to face with a lifelike lion as part of a series of festive events.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:02 pm
Pupils at Sandylands Community Primary School were treated to a visit from Aslan, the White Witch and Tumnus.
The lifelike robotic lion entertained the children in Year 6, who have been working on a project on Narnia.
During a busy month of festivities leading up to the Christmas holidays, some of the youngsters also took part in choir singing at The Midland while reindeers also visited school.
The choir, which consists of children from Year 3 upwards, was invited for lunch and to entertain hotel guests and visitors after a successful trip in 2019.