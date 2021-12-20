Morecambe schoolchildren enjoy visit by robotic lion as part of Christmas build-up

Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe brave a meeting with Aslan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pupils at Sandylands Community Primary School were treated to a visit from Aslan, the White Witch and Tumnus.

The lifelike robotic lion entertained the children in Year 6, who have been working on a project on Narnia.

During a busy month of festivities leading up to the Christmas holidays, some of the youngsters also took part in choir singing at The Midland while reindeers also visited school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aslan, The White Witch and Tumnus entertain Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The choir, which consists of children from Year 3 upwards, was invited for lunch and to entertain hotel guests and visitors after a successful trip in 2019.

Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe brave a meeting with Aslan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Aslan, The White Witch and Tumnus entertain Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe brave a meeting with Aslan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Year 6 pupils at Sandylands School in Morecambe brave a meeting with Aslan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard