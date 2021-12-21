Lancaster and District Freemasons make donation to Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Pictured from left: Scott Devine, Neil McGill, Tony Harrison, John Entwistle, Mike Craddock, John Hayes, Ian Coates, Gareth Harrison and Mike Ashton.

Provincial Grand Master Tony Harrison, accompanied by group chairman Neil McGill, presented them a cheque for £4,355 together with a significant number of tins of food, cereals, drinks and household toiletries. The cheque was presented to Morecambe Food Bank treasurer John Entwistle.

The donation was from Masonic Lodge members from within Lancaster and District Group comprising the geographic area from Silverdale and Garstang. This is the second year that the group has collected donations for the foodbank.

Pre-Christmas 2020 the group collectively made donations of food and cash for the Morecambe foodbank, which was stored at Lancaster Masonic Hall as no meetings were taking place during the initial Covid-19 pandemic.

For 2021 lodge contributions were again under the direction of group chairman Neil McGill and appeal co-ordinator Mike Craddock, supported by the Province and the Masonic Charity Fund.

Neil was very pleased that the overall donation had increased. Storage on this occasion was kindly provided by Gareth Harrison in Bay Wood Services Kitchen showroom on White Lund Industrial Estate.