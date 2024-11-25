Keen skaters take to the rink for the return of Lancaster on Ice

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 09:44 BST
Lancaster on Ice kicked off its 2024 season at the weekend.

The wintry wonderland in Dalton Square is back again, bringing delight to all the family in the lead-up to Christmas and on into 2025.

And despite the stormy weather threatening to spoil the party on Saturday, it’s all systems go for the now traditional event.

The festive event – which boasts a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

Tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk

Our photographer Dan Martino was at Lancaster on Ice on Sunday snapping brave skaters taking to the ice.

He was also at the Christmas lights switch-on – see if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery here.

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square.

1. Lancaster on Ice

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square. Photo: Daniel Martino

Zahra Levitt, 9, with brother Callum, 20.

2. Lancaster on Ice

Zahra Levitt, 9, with brother Callum, 20. Photo: Daniel Martino

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square.

3. Lancaster on Ice

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square. Photo: Daniel Martino

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square.

4. Lancaster on Ice

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square. Photo: Daniel Martino

