Iceland turns the nation’s favourite chocolates into desserts in time for Christmas

A Christmas meal wouldn’t be complete without something sweet to top it off, but why settle for a bite sized chocolate when consumers can enjoy sharing desserts in the form of their favourite confectionery?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iceland, the value supermarket, has turned the nation’s most beloved choccies into a range of exclusive desserts following consumer demand, with a dozen frozen desserts which launched on 6th November.

Topping the list of the nation’s favourite Celebrations chocolate confectionery is Galaxy (45%) followed by Maltesers (42%) and finally Bounty (28%) – so it’s no surprise Celebrations (41%) is officially top of the tins!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new range encompasses dessert sized sweet treats from Maltesers, Galaxy and Snickers, with Bounty lovers set to be satisfied with the launch of Mars Bounty Mini Eclairs 218g (£3.50 or 3 for £10).

New chocolate treats this Christmas.

Iceland’s new chocolate confectionery inspired dessert range includes:

Galaxy & Maltesers Layered Dessert, (£10.00, 710g)

Maltesers Bubble Dessert, (£10.00, 612g)

Galaxy Yule Log, (£10.00, 740g)

Iceland Luxury Jaffa Cake Dome Gateau, (£4.00, 585g)

Iceland Luxury Caramelised Biscuit Sticky Toffee Star, (£7.00, 575g)

Bounty Mini Eclairs, (£3.50, 218g, or available in 3 for £10)

Snickers Tiffin Bites, (£5.00, 192g)

M&M’s Cookie Pie, (£4.00, 340g)

Galaxy Cookie Crumble Cheesecake, (£4.00, 425g)

Galaxy Chocolate Orange Macarons, (£4.00, 132g)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galaxy Caramel Profiteroles, (£3.50, 222g, or available in 3 for £10)

Iceland Luxury Gold Billionaire Bar, (£7.00, 225g)

"We are excited to introduce our new dessert range to our customers," said Andrew Staniland Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods & The Food Warehouse. "We've combined the exclusivity of the Mars branded range with showstopping presentation and your favourite Christmas confectionery brands to create a dessert experience like no other. We believe that these desserts will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also be the talk of your party."