Heysham village lights up for Christmas thanks to power station

Some of the Christmas lights for Heysham.

The station rallied round with some cash to help buy new lights and a Christmas tree, while staff refurbished the ‘Happy Christmas’ sign and other lights.

Bowker Electrical installed the lights ready for the village’s successful Christmas Fair.

Angela Sykes, who is part of the village committee and also works at the power stations, said: “It might have all been a bit last minute but we did it, thanks to EDF this has to be the most splendid tree we have had in Heysham.

The village Christmas tree.

“Peter and Pat, the stations’ electricians sorted the sign and lights, Altrad the transformer while all the light fittings and parts have been supplied by Ryan Wilkinson from ENGIE, a key contractor at the stations.

“So thanks to EDF and all our friends at the power station we are keeping the lights on in Heysham village.”