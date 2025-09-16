Free parking in Lancaster and Morecambe in lead-up to festive season

Shoppers and visitors to Lancaster and Morecambe can enjoy free parking at selected times in the run-up to Christmas, making it easier than ever to support local businesses and soak up the seasonal atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, agreed following consultation with the Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in Lancaster and Morecambe, aims to boost footfall and encourage residents to shop local during the busy festive period.

The offer is available in all of Lancaster City Council’s town centre pay and display car parks, including the St Nicholas Arcades multi-storey, which is now open until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lancaster, parking will be free after 3pm from Monday December 22 to Wednesday December 24, with the offer lasting until 8am the following morning.

Shoppers and visitors to Lancaster and Morecambe can enjoy free parking at selected times in the run-up to Christmas.

Additionally, visitors can benefit from free all-day Sunday parking from November 30 to December 21, again valid until 8am the next day. In Morecambe, parking will be free all day on Saturday December 20 and Sunday December 21.

The same free after 3pm until 8am offer will apply from Monday December 22 to Wednesday December 24, helping to make last-minute shopping and festive outings more convenient.

Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for Lancaster Regeneration and Local Economy, said: “We know how important the festive season is for our high streets and these free parking offers are a practical way to support our local traders and make it easier for people to enjoy everything Lancaster and Morecambe have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In deciding what days and times to offer the incentive we’ve taken on board the views of the local BIDs. It’s clear that businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe will benefit from a slightly different offer, so we’ve tailored the details for each town.”

Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID manager, said: “Lancaster BID would like to thank Lancaster City Council for taking on board feedback from the last couple of Christmases.

"The feedback from our businesses over the last couple of years has been Sundays are a much better day for trading in the lead-up to Christmas but late night Thursdays seem to be a thing of the past. T

"he Christmas run-up is a very busy time for our businesses and by giving shoppers free parking earlier in the day will hopefully create more dwell time and increase footfall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Waddington, chair of Morecambe BID, said: “The introduction of free parking at a critical time for our businesses is a positive move, and Morecambe BID have been happy to be able to support the council initiative on this. We know how difficult the trading environment can be for our high street, none more so than on the run up to Christmas.

"The added incentive of free after three parking from December 22 will hopefully make it easier for people to shop local and support the local hostelries.

"On the weekend of December 20 and 21 we welcome the free parking on both days as it helps support our new Christmas markets initiative on Saturday December 20 in Euston Road and of course the hospitality sector with the Christmas Prom Fest."

For full details on parking locations, visit the Lancaster City Council website at lancaster.gov.uk/parking. Please note that the free parking offer does not include on-street parking, the Marketgate car park, or any other private facilities.