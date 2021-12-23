Five festive reads for Christmas weekend

1. Christmas Shopaholic - Sophie Kinsella

When Becky Brandon is asked to host Christmas dinner she may have bitten off more than she could chew. Sister Jess wants a vegan turkey, husband Luke just wants aftershave again, and little Minnie insists on a very specific picnic hamper - shopping will be a challenge this year. And that’s before an old boyfriend and his pushy new girlfriend drop by, whose motives are far from clear . . .