Elf on the Shelf 2022 ideas: Some quick and easy ideas to kick of your Christmas pranks

It’s that time of the year when you dig out the Christmas decorations and that naughty little elf.

By Colin Ainscough
17 hours ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 8:36am

Last year we asked our readers to share their most creative Elf on the Shelf ideas – so to help give you some inspiration this year we’ve chosen some of the best from last Christmas.

Here is a run down of some quick and easy ways to get you to Christmas Day.

1. Elf on the Shelf ideas 2022

Noooooooo!

Photo: Michelle Holesinsky

2. Elf on the Shelf ideas 2022

One of the less naughty ideas.

Photo: Lucy Entwistle

3. Elf on the Shelf ideas 2022

Interesting design.

Photo: Jessica Marsh

4. Elf on the Shelf ideas 2022

Poor Peppa!

Photo: Rebekah Bower

