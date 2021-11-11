Christmas Trees near me: Where you can buy your Festive Fir in Lancashire

With the festive season upon us and the banging and popping of fireworks already a distant memory, the questions now is - are you getting a real Christmas Tree this year?

Christmas (Fir) Trees are one of more than 45 species of evergreen trees. They are a popular type of Christmas Tree because they keep their leaves throughout the year.

Did you know - there are many types of fir trees and although they're all similar, each type grows in a specific location and has a unique colour and shape?

Where are you getting your Christmas Tree from?

There's nothing quite like a real Christmas Tree; the smell of the pine needles, the simplistic beauty - and the family tradition of picking one up from you local farm or stockist!

We've compiled a list of some of the places you can get one this year in Lancashire. Happy Holidays!

Beacon Fell Pick Your Own Christmas Tree, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Christmas Trees Preston, Cotton Court Business Centre, Church Street, Preston. Visit their website for more details.

Christmas Trees for Life, Blackpool Road, Kirkham. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Joseph Noblett Christmas Tree Shop, The Bungalow, Barkers Farm, Preston Road, Chorley. Visit their website for more details.

Dove Sky Nursery, Moor Lane, West Bradford, Clitheroe. Visit their website for more details.

Christmas Trees 4 You, Lower White Lee Farm, Barrowford Road, Higham, Burnley. Visit their website for details.

British Christmas Tree Company, Meadcroft, Clitheroe Road, Whalley. Visit their website for details.

Cowpe Christmas Trees, Cowpe Road, Cowpe, Rossendale. Visit their Facebook Page for details.

Greenfingers Christmas Tree Centre, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. Visit their website for more details.

Lawns Farm, Ballam Rd, Lytham-St-Annes. Visit their Facebook Page for more details.

Fylde Coast Christmas Trees, Kings Rd, Blackpool, Cleveleys. Ring them on 07773 214942.

Real Christmas Tree Store, Hollins Farm, Clerk Hill Road, Clitheroe. Ring them on 0161 663 1813.