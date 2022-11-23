Christmas delivery slots in Lancashire 2022: When you can order your festive groceries from Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and more
Supermarkets across the county are now offering slots for Christmas delivery.
Delivery services can be a saving grace for many shoppers, and this Christmas they are in high demand.
Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas deliveries from supermarkets in Lancashire ...
Asda
Asda’s delivery slots for Christmas are now available to all customers.
Bookings close on Thursday, December 15, with Christmas Eve delivery available from certain stores. The supermarket is warning that spaces are filling up fast.
Morrisons
Christmas slots are now available to all customers, although some local stores are already seeing full slots from Thursday, December 22, until Christmas Eve.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s have delivery slots open for Delivery Pass customers as well as all other customers. These slots go up to and include Christmas Eve.
Tesco
Delivery Save slots have been available since Tuesday, November 15. The saver service is available on six month and 12 month plans with prices starting from £2.49 per month.
Slots for all other customers became available this week.
Waitrose
Waitrose’s Christmas slots are now open to all customers. On their website click on the ‘Christmas slots’ tab to book a delivery. This will display availability from December 20-24.
Aldi
Christmas delivery slots became available on Friday, November 18, with last orders for shoppers on Wednesday, December 14.
Ocado
Ocado has now opened slots to all customers, after giving Smart Pass members early priority.
Iceland
Iceland’s Christmas delivery slots are now open for all customers until December 24 but groceries must be reserved before December 4.