There will be plenty of Christmas cheer – and beer – at Lancaster Priory Church this festive season.

For the first time, the church is hosting Beer and Carols on December 20 during a series of events celebrating Christmas.

The Christmas themed singalong aims to raise funds to support the Priory choir. Any under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and non-alcoholic alternatives will be available.

Advance tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for children, pensioners and students. Tickets on the door are £10/£5.

Another festive fundraiser will be Animal Care’s first nativity at the Priory on December 13, which has sold out.

The congregation will be welcomed by a special doggy ‘guard of honour’ featuring some of the charity’s current residents, and will be treated to an evening of traditional carols, readings and heartwarming rehoming stories.

The Priory is also hosting carol services for other organisations including St John’s Hospice on December 5.

December 14 sees the Priory continuing its tradition of Carols by Candlelight with two concerts at 5pm and 7pm.

The Priory choirs and musicians from across the church community have the chance to shine as they lead carol singing for all the family.

Advance tickets for unreserved seating are priced £10/£5 for under 18s. A limited number of tickets will be available on the door, priced £12. Wheelchair spaces are £10 plus one free personal assistant seat.

Christmas services at the Priory include Lessons and Carols on December 22; a toddler service, Christingle service and Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve and Said Communion and a Choral Eucharist on Christmas Day.

For more information on Christmas at Lancaster Priory, visit www.lancasterpriory.org/christmas