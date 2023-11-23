We know bedtime for the little ones can sometimes become a nightmare… that is why at Happy Linen Company their purpose is to make every bedtime a dream, not only for the kids and grandkids, but for you too!

The Happy Linen Company is a small and passionate team who create fun baby and children’s bedding with matching accessories.

A spokesman said: “We aim to turn your little one’s bedroom, nursery, or playroom into a bright and imaginative space where their wildest dreams become a reality!

“Based on our own experience of buying bedding for our little ones, and from feedback we have received from other parents and grandparents over the years, we were struggling to find something a little bit different, but at an affordable price. We also struggled to find bedding that was OEKO-TEX® certified ensuring no harmful chemicals are used.

Winter Stags Blue Double Reversible Duvet Cover Bedding Set.

“Back in 2017 we decided enough was enough and the idea of Happy Linen Company was born.

“In September 2017, after many months of hard work we launched with our initial range of nine designs. We ventured out to a small Christmas market to start our adventure! We spent every weekend of the festive period at these markets and even our frozen toes couldn't stop us!

“We received amazing feedback and had so much fun along the way that we decided to quit our corporate day jobs to take our passion so much further.

“Setting up Happy Linen Company also allowed us to put supporting communities and charitable initiatives at the very heart of what we do. As part of our Giving Back campaign, we donate 25p from each product sold to local community initiatives and causes further afield.”