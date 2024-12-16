16 pictures as day of music brings Lancaster to life for Christmas shoppers

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:46 BST
A day of music was held in Lancaster city centre on Sunday.

The Music in the City event meant Lancaster was filled with the sounds of musicians, choirs and bands who were popping up throughout the city centre to entertain Christmas shoppers.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap some of the acts – and the people enjoying them.

-

1. Music in the City

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

2. Music in the City

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

3. Music in the City

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

4. Music in the City

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice