15 of the best farm shops in Lancashire where you can order a Christmas turkey and other festive foods

Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – this is where you can order a Christmas turkey and/or all the trimmings in Lancashire.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT

Whether you’re after a large turkey or an alternative option, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.

Here are 15 of the best farm shops in Lancashire where you can order your festive food and ingredients.

Hall Farm, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 0YJ. Tel 01772 684666. Traditional Bronzed & White Farm Fresh Fylde Turkeys

1. Tomlinson's Turkeys

Hall Farm, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 0YJ. Tel 01772 684666. Traditional Bronzed & White Farm Fresh Fylde Turkeys Photo: Tomlinsons

Bradshaw Lane, Eagland Hill, Preston, PR3 6AY. Tel 01253 790 381. Jenkinson's Free Range Turkeys Geese Capons

2. Birks Farm Turkeys

Bradshaw Lane, Eagland Hill, Preston, PR3 6AY. Tel 01253 790 381. Jenkinson's Free Range Turkeys Geese Capons Photo: Birks Farm

105 Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4BZ. Tel 01253 829955

3. Wyre Farm Meats

105 Fleetwood Rd N, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4BZ. Tel 01253 829955 Photo: Google

Light Ash Farm Shop & Cafe on St Michael's Road, Bilsborrow

4. Light Ash Farm Shop & Cafe on St Michael's Road, Bilsborrow

Light Ash Farm Shop & Cafe on St Michael's Road, Bilsborrow Photo: NW

