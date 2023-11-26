15 of the best farm shops in Lancashire where you can order a Christmas turkey and other festive foods
Farm shops are a great way to access fresh, locally sourced produce directly from the farmers who grow it – this is where you can order a Christmas turkey and/or all the trimmings in Lancashire.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT
Whether you’re after a large turkey or an alternative option, you can not only support local businesses, but also ensure that the food you're eating is fresh and top quality.
Here are 15 of the best farm shops in Lancashire where you can order your festive food and ingredients.
