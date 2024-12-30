Fiat 600e

Fiat’s 600e continues an upward trajectory in EV ranges, writes Julie Marshall

The all-electric Fiat 600e is a great looking car and eminently more practical than its smaller sibling the 500, though perhaps not quite as cute.

It is available in two guises: Fiat 600e (RED) and the top-of-the-range Fiat 600e La Prima as tested here.

It marks Fiat’s return to the B-segment.

Four can be seated in relative comfort and, at a pinch five but not for long as space in the rear is cramped.

Electric car ranges are becoming increasingly longer with the 600e boasting an official (WLTP) range of 254. If you are in the market for an electric-only vehicle these claims really need to be used for comparative purposes only - achieving them in real-world driving when you need to use the air conditioning, wipers, phone charger, infotainment system and all other manner of things that drain the power then that figure will soon plummet.

There is a skill in getting the most out of them though. One is learning how to use regenerative braking efficiently to come to a smooth stop and maximise the range - another is to plan all journeys carefully, making time for stops at regular intervals to top up the battery rather than waiting until it is just about to die on you.

There’s no doubt though that electric cars - including this one - are fun to drive.

With its 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels, it accelerates from 0-62mph in nine seconds.

And whether pottering around town at 20mph or battling up the motorway at 70mph, it proves to be more than capable.

Of course, as a city car it is most at home in an urban setting when the light steering and good all-round visibility make parking a cinch.

Driving an electric car is relaxing, though, not as some people think entirely silent. You will get some whine from the motor but it is not intrusive and barely noticeable after a while.

You can choose from three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

I found it more practical to keep it on Eco to save on trips to my local charging station (I don’t yet have my own system).

Using a fast charger the 600e will charge from 20-80 per cent in around 30 minutes. It also comes with an 11kW onboard charger and a Mode 3 cable for charging at home or in public, which gives a full charge in less than six hours. A three-pin charger from a domestic supply, as expected, takes far longer and needs to be left on at least overnight.

The interior is smart with ivory synthetic leather seats which boast a massage function for the driver, heating and lumbar adjustment. There are smart chrome touches on the dashboard and door trim.

The controls on the steering wheel are clearly labelled and accessible and we particularly like the gear selection buttons which are laid out in a row at the top of the centre console.

It has a hands free electric tailgate, and wireless phone charger.

La Prima has all-round parking sensors with a 180 degree rear view camera, adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection.

La Priima comes in at £36,995 against the RED at £32,995.

Fiat 600e La Prima

Price: £36,995

Engine: 54kWh battery

Power: 154bhp

Torque: 192lb/ft

Transmission: Six-speed DCT

Top speed: 93mph

0-62mph: Nine seconds

CO 2 emissions:0

EV range: 252 miles