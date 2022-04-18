Range Rover Velar gets new performance-focused HST edition

Range Rover has updated its Velar SUV with three new variants including two new high-performance HST models.

Following the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar is the latest model to get the HST treatment, which features a choice of two mild-hybrid six-cylinder engines and a host of styling and technology upgrades.

At the same time, Range Rover is reintroducing the Velar Edition to sit lower down the range.

The Velar HST is on sale now with a choice of 3.0-litre straight six petrol or diesel engines, both featuring mild hybrid technology.

The range-topping P400 HST features a turbocharged petrol offering 395bhp and 406lb ft of torque, enough to get the Velar from 0-60mph in a rapid 5.2 seconds.The P300 HST uses a twin-turbo diesel to produce 296bhp and 479lb ft of torque, and will cover the 0-60mph sprint in 6.1 seconds. Both engines have also recently been added to the related Jaguar F-Pace range.

As in the Jaguar, both Ingenium engines feature a mild hybrid system to aid performance and economy. The belt-driven integrated starter generator replaces a traditional alternator and harvests energy from braking to provide a small boost to the engine under acceleration and to aid the start-stop system.

Both HST models also feature adaptive electronic air suspension as standard, along with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Setting the HST models apart from the R-Dynamic range on which they are based is a black contrast roof and full exterior Black Pack, including gloss black 21-inch alloys. Buyers can chose from the regular palette of Velar colours or opt for the exclusive Arroios Grey.

Inside, all HST models get black suedecloth headlining and steering wheel and a sliding panoramic roof.

Prices for the Velar P300 HST start at £69,865 while the P400 HST sits at the top of the Velar range and costs from £73,815.

Range Rover has also relaunched the mid-range Velar Edition. Based on the R-Dynamic SE, the special edition is now available with the full Velar paint palette and, like the HST, features a black contrast roof, Black Pack exterior detailing, a sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass along with 20-inch gloss black alloys.