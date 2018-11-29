CancerCare Christmas fair at Leighton Hall

A delightful festive atmosphere in traditional and sumptuous stately home surroundings is promised at this year’s Leighton Hall Christmas fair in aid of CancerCare.

Suzie Reynolds, one of the owners of stunning Leighton Hall near Carnforth, is once again opening her home to help raise funds for local people affected by cancer on Wednesday, December 5, from 10am to 2pm.

The fair will feature many festive stalls including Christmas decorations, arts and crafts, cakes, cheese, clothing, tombola, raffle, seasonal wreaths and more so there will be no shortage of gift ideas.

There will also be refreshments with a festive flavour as well as heart-warming carol singing by pupils from Yealand Church of England Primary School at 12.30pm.

Suzie was on the original fundraising committee which helped to establish CancerCare in the early ‘80s and has supported the charity ever since.

Suzie said: “Having been involved from the start, there is always the wish to remain involved and to see what the charity is doing.

“In the early days there wasn’t a service like CancerCare in this part of the world and I still think there’s nothing like it.

“The Christmas Fair is a chance for local people to support CancerCare and to come and have coffee and sit and chat by the fire.

“The event is fun and a bit different as it all happens in amongst where we live. There will be stalls in most of our rooms.

“I feel very strongly that it needs to stay local with local businesses selling affordable and unusual Christmas presents.

“I love it because they set up the day before and I get to have a bit of a sneak preview and decide on the presents I’m going to buy!”

Entry is £5 on the door including coffee/tea and mince pies. Leighton Hall is signposted from the A6 near Carnforth. Please follow the road signs as sat nav systems are not reliable in this area.