Brewery fundraiser for Morecambe Bay Food Bank

The team at Old School Brewery (OSB), in North Lancashire, have teamed up with Smoke Charcoal BBQ Events and musical duo Matt & Donal to host a summer Feastival fundraiser for Morecambe Bay Food Bank.

The evening of fun, food and frolics is set to get underway at Old School Brewery from 7pm on Friday August 16 in the Brewery’s al fresco dining space.

On the evening guests can tuck into barbecue delicacies produced by chef Gareth Horn, head honcho at Smoke BBQ Charcoal Events.

Using locally reared pork, chicken and array of delicious beets and vegetables, Gareth and crew will transform these ingredients into an array of treats using Smoke’s authentic Greek Cypriot foukou rotisserie BBQ.

Guests can also wash all the grub down with a pint or two of Me-Ale Time (a beer specially created and produced by OSB to raise funds for Morecambe Bay Food Bank) and afterwards get their groove on to a selection of top tunes provided by leading musical duo Matt & Donal.

OSB’s first ever Feastival is set to bring together a group of like-minded people to do something positive in their local community and support the work of Morecambe Bay Food Bank.

The work of this vital charity regularly helps over 1,200 families every year and provides nearly 6,000 emergency food packages to needy families.

Hunger and food poverty might not seem like an issue to many, but that’s far from the truth… people in all walks of life can easily go hungry for a multitude of reasons; including losing their jobs, benefit delays or having to find the funds to pay an unexpected bill, often pushing them into debt.

Catherine Walsh, from Old School Brewery, said: “’These are just a few of the reasons why the OSB team wanted to do something to help raise much needed funds to support the more vulnerable in our community especially.

“Events like Feastival up and down the country play a small part in helping to support the work they do, which is especially vital as there are over 13 million people now living below the poverty line in the UK.

“ Although we wish there was no need for food banks in the first place, they are here, and they need our support in continuing to provide emergency support to people in crisis.”

Tickets are priced at £15 per person, which includes a welcome drink and they can be purchased by emailing cath@oldschoolbrewery.co.uk or by calling 07545121645.

The Old School Brewery is a microbrewery at Holly Bank Barn

Crag Road, Warton, Carnforth, LA5 9PL.

The brewery was founded in 2012 by Ian Walsh and Ren Wallbank.

Initially something of a hobby, the brewery grew into something much more.

They now deliver beers to a huge variety of cafes, pubs and bars across Lancashire, Cumbria, The Dales and Greater Manchester.

Email Old School Brewery at : info@oldschoolbrewery.co.uk or give them a call by tel: 01524 740888.