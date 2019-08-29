Baby love at Lancaster care home as tots spread cheer

A local mum organised for 12 babies to bring joy to the local residents of Hillcroft Nursing Home in Galgate.

In a heart-warming moment, elderly men and women were encouraged to sing, dance and play with the babies.

A resident of Hillcroft nursing home meets one of the babies that visited.

Reminiscent of the Channel 4 documentary ‘Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds,” Phillipa Chadwick decided to bring the magic of her local group, Hartbeeps, into the residents’ lives.

“The joy on everyone’s faces was just amazing to see. So many older people live lonely lives, and I believe that everyone has a role to play in helping to engage them in society.”

The session was themed around cooking, and the residents were encouraged to get in the spirit by sporting colourful chefs’ hats whilst mixing bright coloured ribbons in a bowl.

Packed with stories, singalongs and games everyone was able to join in, with some of the more curious babies trying to sneak in an extra cuddle or two from their new friends.

Phillipa said: “Statistically nearly half of older people say that their main form of company is either TV or pets.

“I knew that we had something really special to offer with Hartbeeps, and having seen the success of this event it’s something I’m definitely keen to do more of.’

Roz Gehring, mum of Jarvis six months, said: “I loved seeing everyone swaying along to the music, and that everyone could get involved. One lady was helping my son stir his ingredients, and they were both giggling together.”

Following on from its success, Lynn Tomlinson who works at Hillcroft, is keen for the session to be repeated.

“It was fantastic – a real change for the residents, and something I’m sure that they will all be talking about in the weeks to come.”