All you need to know as Lancaster's newest Lidl store opens its doors

Lancaster’s newest supermarket is set to open its doors.

Lidl today confirmed its new supermarket in Kingsway Retail Park in Lancaster, will open its doors for the first time on Thursday, May 30.

The store will be opened by the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Danene Sorace, at 8am.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in England, Scotland and Wales and bosses say it has created up to 40 new jobs. The store has a 1,175m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Stuart Jardine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Lancaster. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area.”

The latest Kantar Worldpanel consumer research suggests Lidl has increased sales year-on-year, with a market share high of 5.7 per cent.