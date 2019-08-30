All you need to know about Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe

Vintage by the Sea returns to Morecambe seafront this Saturday, August 31 and Sunday September 1 and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Co-curated and produced in partnership by Deco Publique with Morecambe-born Wayne Hemingway MBE and Gerardine Hemingway MBE, the festival boasts an abundance of arts, culture and music from the 20s to the 90s as well as classic cars, marketplaces and RAF flypasts.

Lauren Zawadski, co-director of Deco Publique, said: “It’s the seventh year of Vintage by the Sea and we are in a really good position.

“We have had increased funding and increased sponsorship and we have built and built on it over the years.

“People are really seeing the value of the festival and we are keeping it free.

“It seals the season for Morecambe. It is the UK’s biggest free vintage festival and Morecambe has the perfect backdrop for Vintage.

“People want to travel to Morecambe for that nostalgic experience.

“Last year people were staying in Barrow and coming to the festival.

“We are hoping for more than 40,000 people to attend the festival and that is such a lot of people to entertain but it’s such an amazing feeling to see people enjoying the cars, music and entertainment.”

This year the festival is expanding with the creation of original new arts projects, chiming with the winds of change in ambitions for Morecambe, with a feasibility study currently in place for an ‘Eden North’, three new landscape sculptures appearing earlier this year in the Morecambe Bay district, and a real sense that arts and creativity are supporting the shaping of Morecambe’s progression as a cultural destination.

The promenade will be bustling with the best dressed visitors a festival can wish for, all enjoying a free weekend of brilliant fashion, design, music, workshops, street theatre and primped pooches.

Highlights for this year include two vintage marketplaces, a vintage mobile cinema, a pooch parade for CancerCare, a vintage bike ride, the melodrome stage with a mix of live music, a new mini golf seaside special, hip hop workshops, Bauhaus art workshops, a classic car show and an RAF flyby.

There is a Vintage by the Sea after party at The Midland which is a ticketed event.

Wayne Hemingway MBE said: “The regeneration of coastal towns is something that drives all of us at Hemingway Design and Vintage by the Sea is now an integral part of Morecambe’s resurgence.

“The festival has really helped the town be perceived as a place of fun and colour.

“Morecambe has taken the festival to its heart over the last seven years.

“There’s a growing confidence in the town, and it is clear that the Eden Project team were given confidence by the fact that the town can attract and cater for 45,000-plus people at Vintage by the Sea, many coming from afar.

“So we will take a bit of credit for the buzz that the Eden Project possibilities is causing!”

For more information visit www.vintagefestival.co.uk.