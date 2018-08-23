Activities in Morecambe and Lancaster libraries over the summer

Local libraries are offering a wide variety of free activities over the summer which are suitable for families and adults alike.

Activities that younger visitors to Lancaster Library can enjoy include a storytime and colouring session.

This is held every Thursday from 11am to 12noon throughout the holiday.

Children will be able to listen to a story, followed by a colouring session based on the story they’ve just heard.

Lancaster Library is also holding regular learning sessions for people looking for a job and anyone wanting to improve their digital skills.

A weekly Craft and Chatter session is available as well as a crochet group.

These groups are suitable for complete beginners and those who are more experienced.

Activities at Morecambe Library include a Chess Group and a Scrabble session for all ages and abilities.

This event is held every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm.

A Lego Club is being held at Bolton-le-Sands Library every Thursday from 2pm to 3pm.

Duplo will also be available for younger visitors.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’ve got so many fun things to do throughout the holidays. Whatever weather the holiday brings, families and adults can come along and have fun, or learn something new.

“Hopefully it is easy for people to take part in an activity that they enjoy on their doorstep whilst also getting the chance to socialise with others who enjoy doing the same activities.”

Taking part in most of the activities will be free, to make them as easy and accessible as possible.

Some could have a small charge to cover the costs of the materials to be used.

There’s no need to book many of the activities, you can just visit the library to join in.

Booking a place will be essential for some of the activities though, as ticket numbers are limited.

For more information about the events taking place in libraries, to find out if costs apply and if booking is required for the activity you are interested in, phone 0300 123 6703, email library@lancashire.gov.uk or call in to a library.

All of the activities are offered in addition to the thousands of books that are available to borrow from each library.

The titles are changed regularly, with new ones being added frequently.

Books can also be ordered. A variety of audio books and CDs are also available.

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person.

Membership is free and there are no age restrictions.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.