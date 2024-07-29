Clitheroe and Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Lancashire – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages in Lancashire...

Also, if you’re in the mood for some retro nostalgia, be sure not to miss these pieces...

1 . Downham Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Slaidburn Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chipping Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel. | Visit Lancashire Photo Sales

4 . Barrowford The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.Photo: Rachel Armitage Photo Sales