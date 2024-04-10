17 beautiful Lancashire towns and villages that you should visit in 2024 – including Wiswell and Whalley

If you are planning a Lancashire trip and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

By Sam Quine
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:35 BST

Clitheroe and Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Lancashire – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages in Lancashire:

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

1. Downham

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

Photo Sales
Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.

2. Slaidburn

Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

3. Chipping

Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

Photo Sales
The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.

4. Barrowford

The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water. Photo: Rachel Armitage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleLancashireDestinations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.