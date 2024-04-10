Clitheroe and Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Lancashire – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages in Lancashire:

1 . Downham Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

2 . Slaidburn Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.

3 . Chipping Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

4 . Barrowford The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.