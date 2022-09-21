News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe's most ambitious entertainments plan was publicly unveiled with these pictured clowns taking centre stage. And it was hoped the 10-day extravaganza would attract bumper crowds to boost the resort's ailing tourist economy
Through the ages: 15 pictures looking back at life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham in 1984

Take a trip down memory lane and see candid pictures of life on the Fylde Coast back in 1984

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:45 pm

Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1983. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1982. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1981

1. Fylde Coast in 1984

This youngster was letting his artistic side loose with a spot of rock painting when the Evening Post Roadshow pulled up on Garstang's High Street

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1984

Almost 150 sailboats took to the water in Morecambe for the annual cross-bay windsurfing race to Grange-over-Sands

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1984

South Ribble MP Robert Atkins, a resident of Garstang, took time off shopping to challenge Evening Post managing director Mike West to a game of marbles when the Post Roadshow parked up on Garstang's High Street

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1984

The Post's culinary expert Anthony Peregrine graciously declined holding a British sausage taste-in on his own for National Sausage Week. Instead he recruited a panel of young experts from Lytham to give their verdicts. Pictured (from left to right): Christopher, Richard, Nicola, Clare, Michael, Frances, Jennifer, and Pippa

Photo: Archive

