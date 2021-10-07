This is how Lancashire looked in 1997

4.

Preston's new style music festival started off on a high note. Hundreds of balloons were released on the town's Flag Market to mark the opening of PrestFest. At the launch three local bands - TCR, Tripitaka and Blue - and singer-songwriter Dave Gardener performed. That followed the opening speech by Frank Sanderson, vice-chairman of the festival organisers Propeller Promotions. Local musicians who have been a part of Preston's music scene for the past 40 years were invited to attend