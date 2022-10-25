Take a look at how people celebrated Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe in years gone by
Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe has always been a pumpkin-carving, costume-wearing, trick-or-treat occasion...
By Michelle Blade
45 minutes ago
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 4:24pm
Retro Halloween is as colourful as ever in these photos with all the make-up, drama, costumes and pumpkins for the spooky season.
Gone are the carved turnips (remember those?) and black bin liners for witches costumes - by the time the earliest of these photos were taken in 1984, the bar had been raised for celebrating Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe. Are you pictured?
