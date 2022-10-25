News you can trust since 1837
Take a look at how people celebrated Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe in years gone by

Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe has always been a pumpkin-carving, costume-wearing, trick-or-treat occasion...

By Michelle Blade
45 minutes ago
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 4:24pm

Retro Halloween is as colourful as ever in these photos with all the make-up, drama, costumes and pumpkins for the spooky season.

Gone are the carved turnips (remember those?) and black bin liners for witches costumes - by the time the earliest of these photos were taken in 1984, the bar had been raised for celebrating Halloween in Lancaster and Morecambe. Are you pictured?

1. Scary costumes at Morecambe pub

Halloween Nostalgia. Bull Hotel Morecambe 1984

2. Smashing pumpkins

Olavg Grude, Lachlan Darragh, Isaac Shallis, Ella Muckalt and Eli Pink, Marsha Schofield, Emma and Evie Parkinson having fun at the Baby Bounce and Rhyme Halloween event held at Lancaster Library on Friday. (unknown date).

3. Skerton Halloween

Lucy Wenlock aged six and Josie Taylor (seven) dress up and have fun at Skerton Guides, Brownies and Rainbows' Hallowe'en party in the community centre. (unknown date).

4. Ready for Halloween

Trisha Birkby from The Greengrocers on Common Garden Street with some of the large pumpkins ready for Halloween. Picture Garth Hamer.

